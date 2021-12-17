Equitable Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,712 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,373% compared to the average volume of 252 put options.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.20. 3,053,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,658. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. Equitable has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,646,988. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 44.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 441,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,660 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,320,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 21.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

