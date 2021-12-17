Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.57.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 898.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 513,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.