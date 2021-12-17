Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQR. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist raised their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.84.

NYSE EQR opened at $88.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.12.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

