ETHERLAND 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,900.00 (ELAND)

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, ETHERLAND has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. ETHERLAND has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $17,900.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHERLAND coin can now be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00039451 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00204978 BTC.

ETHERLAND Profile

ETHERLAND (CRYPTO:ELAND) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 21,113,253 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

