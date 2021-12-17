Eukles Asset Management Increases Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INT stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $37.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.15.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

INT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

