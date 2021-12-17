Eukles Asset Management Sells 1,571 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 124.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $63.35 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

