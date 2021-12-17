Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $64.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $57.58 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Everbridge by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Everbridge by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.