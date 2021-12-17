Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $240.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.79.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $233.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.69. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $197.63 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

In other news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 499,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 74.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,652,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,151,000 after buying an additional 772,362 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

