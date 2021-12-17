Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $281.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everest Re’s global presence, product diversification and capital adequacy bode well. Higher premiums earned at Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. The Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market. Strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities supporting effective capital deployment. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile, building a portfolio with mix toward product lines with better rate adequacy and higher long-term margins and reposition portfolio by moving up fixed income credit quality. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting profit of Everest Re. Also, high costs weigh on margin.”

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.14.

Shares of RE stock opened at $270.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 170.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,582,000 after purchasing an additional 384,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 616.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 238,979 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.