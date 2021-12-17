EveriToken (EVT) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, EveriToken has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One EveriToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EveriToken has a market capitalization of $37,532.07 and $16.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EveriToken

EveriToken (CRYPTO:EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . EveriToken’s official website is www.everitoken.io . The official message board for EveriToken is medium.com/@everitoken . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

