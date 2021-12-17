Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €28.10 ($31.57) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.19 ($37.30).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €28.18 ($31.66) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($37.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.26.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

