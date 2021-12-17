Excalibur Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 93,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $136.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

