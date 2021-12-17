Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $71,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 32.2% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $399.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.