Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 10,150 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 132,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 259,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 124,517 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 317,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 85,118 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.

