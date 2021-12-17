Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 257 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.75 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $120.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

