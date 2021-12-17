Excalibur Management Corp Sells 1,055 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

