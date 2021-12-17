Excalibur Management Corp Trims Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $334.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.31. The company has a market capitalization of $931.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Truist reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.