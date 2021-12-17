eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $298,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $298,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $318,690.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $302,940.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $466,875.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $453,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $459,125.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $631,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $666,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $544,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $495,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $564,750.00.

NASDAQ EXPI traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.14. 53,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,673. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in eXp World by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in eXp World by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

