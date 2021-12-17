Expensify Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXFY) Quiet Period To Expire on December 20th

Expensify’s (NASDAQ:EXFY) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 20th. Expensify had issued 9,730,776 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $262,730,952 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXFY. Piper Sandler began coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. Expensify has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.