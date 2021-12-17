Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Issues Earnings Results

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of EXFY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,002. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

