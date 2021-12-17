Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.45. 2,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 4,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several brokerages have commented on EXETF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.3854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

Extendicare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

