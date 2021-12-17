Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.8% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

