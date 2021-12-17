Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,891,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. 377,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,244,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

