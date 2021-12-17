FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after buying an additional 135,609 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 114,903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.29 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. FARO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.