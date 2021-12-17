Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.96. 79,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,462. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $57.64 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42.

About Fast Retailing

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

