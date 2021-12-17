Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,623,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $448,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

