FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 502 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in FedEx by 30.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in FedEx by 23.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 37.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

NYSE FDX opened at $238.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.96. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

