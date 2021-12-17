FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $238.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.96. FedEx has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedEx stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of FedEx worth $554,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

