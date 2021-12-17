Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8,717.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

FERG opened at $170.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day moving average of $145.64. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $171.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $1.665 dividend. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ferguson by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,955 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ferguson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ferguson by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after purchasing an additional 832,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

