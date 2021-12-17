Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRRVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FRRVY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. 9,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,938. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

