FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the November 15th total of 298,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $58,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 11,317 shares of company stock valued at $280,868 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 62.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.58. 65,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,589. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. FG Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

