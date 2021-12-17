Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the November 15th total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBAOF opened at $1.27 on Friday. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

