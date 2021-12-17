Financial Comparison: Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) vs. CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) and CAI International (NYSE:CAI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Katapult and CAI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50 CAI International 0 3 0 0 2.00

Katapult presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. CAI International has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given CAI International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CAI International is more favorable than Katapult.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and CAI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult N/A -400.78% -27.25% CAI International 39.87% 24.53% 5.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Katapult and CAI International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A CAI International $294.01 million 0.00 $27.73 million $7.41 N/A

CAI International has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of CAI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of CAI International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CAI International beats Katapult on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc. is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

