Financial Contrast: SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SITE Centers and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 2 3 0 2.60 Omega Healthcare Investors 1 4 4 0 2.33

SITE Centers currently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.44%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SITE Centers and Omega Healthcare Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $416.76 million 7.48 $35.72 million $0.20 73.80 Omega Healthcare Investors $892.38 million 7.39 $159.33 million $1.90 14.53

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than SITE Centers. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 13.58% 3.62% 1.58% Omega Healthcare Investors 41.32% 10.70% 4.58%

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. SITE Centers pays out 240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 141.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats SITE Centers on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

