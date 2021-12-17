Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $261.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.35. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.16 and a twelve month high of $266.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

