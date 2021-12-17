Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $202.16 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $137.98 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

