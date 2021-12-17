Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 470,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

