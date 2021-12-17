Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $240,000 in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,168 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 756,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after buying an additional 94,634 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KB opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.84. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

