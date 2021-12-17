Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $399,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $163.25 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

