Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 981 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.