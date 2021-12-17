Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total transaction of $686,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,517 shares of company stock valued at $162,682,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $272.23 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,025.11, a PEG ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

