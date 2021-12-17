Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $128.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.72. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

