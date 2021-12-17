Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after buying an additional 743,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after buying an additional 472,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,738,000 after buying an additional 155,211 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.36. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

