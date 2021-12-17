Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $296,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Barclays by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 235,377 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in Barclays by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,379 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCS. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 240.00 to 260.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.