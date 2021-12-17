Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.60.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,837,083. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

