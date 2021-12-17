Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $253.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $263.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.58.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

