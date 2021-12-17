Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Y stock opened at $669.49 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $563.47 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $671.83 and its 200 day moving average is $668.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

