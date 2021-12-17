Financial Life Advisors Acquires 2,930 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.41. 150,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,297. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.06 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

