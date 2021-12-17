Financial Survey: TD (NASDAQ:GLG) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TD and Arrow Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD $28.27 million 2.20 -$5.95 million N/A N/A Arrow Financial $144.55 million 3.96 $40.83 million $3.25 11.01

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TD.

Profitability

This table compares TD and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD 0.18% 0.20% 0.15% Arrow Financial 34.82% 14.98% 1.34%

Risk and Volatility

TD has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of TD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Arrow Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TD and Arrow Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Arrow Financial beats TD on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

