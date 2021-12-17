Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.55

Shares of Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.55 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 94.80 ($1.25). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.26), with a volume of 67,058 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £123.86 million and a PE ratio of 10.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th.

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

